Congress is 'party of crabs' pulling each other's legs: Shivraj Chouhan

Uttarakhand assembly elections: Shivraj Singh Chouhan was speaking at an election rally in Dwarahat in Uttarakhand.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a stinging attack on the Congress today by comparing the Opposition party to Ramayana’s Kumbhakaran and ‘crabs’.

Speaking at an election rally in Uttarakhand ahead of the state’s assembly polls, the senior BJP leader said the Congress has become a ‘party of crabs’ where the leaders keep fighting among themselves. His remark comes as reports of infighting in several units of the Congress in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand.

"Congress has become a party of crabs, who are pulling each other's legs. Congress leaders are fighting among themselves, they cannot develop Uttarakhand. Congress is Kumbhakaran who used to sleep for six months and after waking up eat everything. Congress also digests everything by eating iron, wood, land and stone,” Shivraj Chouhan said.

In Ramayana, Kumbhakaran was the younger brother of Ravana who was known for his huge size and large appetite. He used to sleep for six months straight and wake up only to eat his fill.