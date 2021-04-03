Uttarakhand allows COVID-19 vaccination for journalists of all age

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat | File image

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat declared journalists as frontline workers on April 3 and allowed them to get COVID-19 vaccine shots without any age restrictions.

The Uttarakhand government said in a statement: “Journalists have supported the fight against the pandemic as frontline workers for communication, spreading awareness and giving out correct information.”

The statement added that journalists and other employees of the information department “have been constantly involved in communication and spreading awareness about correct information in tasks related to fighting COVID-19”, since the lockdown started.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister has also directed concerned authorities to focus on testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients, aside from extending vaccination facilities to the rural areas. Tirath Singh Rawat said the aim should be to make Uttarakhand a state with 100 percent vaccination.

The Uttarakhand CM’s statement came weeks after the Ludhiana administration allowed judges, lawyers, teachers, and journalists to get vaccinated.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta has also urged the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to start vaccinating journalists. He proposed for it to be a week-long programme and allowed officials to reserve a ward at the Daryaganj vaccination centre exclusively for journalists.

With ANI inputs