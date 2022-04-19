Ukraine telecom operators fix internet connection in bomb-battered Kyiv. See pics

Workers of Ukraine's telecom provider Best begin to fix the internet connection in Kyiv region. (Image credit: @FedorovMykhailo/Twitter)

Amid reports of Russian forces carrying out dozens of air strikes in eastern Ukraine overnight, Ukranian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov shared a small hopeful message -- visuals of telecom operators trying to fix internet connection in de-occupied regions of Kyiv.

Taking to Twitter, the youngest minister of President Volodymyr Zelensky's cabinet shared a couple of photos of operators in a bomb-battered area andwrote, "Telecom operators are active participants and heroes of this war. They do strategic job in restoring the internet in de-occupied territories."



Telecom operators are active participants and heroes of this war. They do strategic job in restoring the internet in deoccupied territories. Provider Best is about to fix inthernet connection in Kyiv region: Stoyanka, Gorenychy, Dmytrivka, Kapitanivka, Shpytky, Petrushky, Mriia. pic.twitter.com/lAFx6uxGZ1

— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) April 18, 2022

"Provider Best is about to fix internet connection in Kyiv region: Stoyanka, Gorenychy, Dmytrivka, Kapitanivka, Shpytky, Petrushky, Mriia," Mykhailo Fedorov added.

Earlier this month, more than 27 telecom operators based in the European Union and in Ukraine signed a joint statement on their coordinated efforts to secure and stabilise affordable or free roaming and international calls between the EU and Ukraine.

After a number of spontaneous voluntary initiatives took place, the joint statement aims to establish a more stable framework to help Ukrainians displaced throughout Europe to stay in touch with family and friends back home.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have urged people in Donbas to flee west to escape as Russians begin their fresh onslaught into eastern Ukraine.

"We can now confirm that Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, which they have been preparing for a long time," President Zelensky said on Telegram late on Monday.

"No matter how many Russian soldiers are brought here, we will fight. We will defend ourselves."





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes