English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Tune into a special webinar on ‘Recasting the Spot Gold Trade in India’, today at 4 pm. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Ukraine telecom operators fix internet connection in bomb-battered Kyiv. See pics

    "Telecom operators are active participants and heroes of this war. They do strategic job in restoring the internet in de-occupied territories," tweeted Ukranian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

    Ankita Sengupta
    April 19, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST
    Workers of Ukraine's telecom provider Best begin to fix the internet connection in Kyiv region. (Image credit: @FedorovMykhailo/Twitter)

    Workers of Ukraine's telecom provider Best begin to fix the internet connection in Kyiv region. (Image credit: @FedorovMykhailo/Twitter)


    Amid reports of Russian forces carrying out dozens of air strikes in eastern Ukraine overnight, Ukranian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov shared a small hopeful message -- visuals of telecom operators trying to fix internet connection in de-occupied regions of Kyiv.

    Taking to Twitter, the youngest minister of President Volodymyr Zelensky's cabinet shared a couple of photos of operators in a bomb-battered area andwrote, "Telecom operators are active participants and heroes of this war. They do strategic job in restoring the internet in de-occupied territories."

    "Provider Best is about to fix internet connection in Kyiv region: Stoyanka, Gorenychy, Dmytrivka, Kapitanivka, Shpytky, Petrushky, Mriia," Mykhailo Fedorov added.

    Earlier this month, more than 27 telecom operators based in the European Union and in Ukraine signed a joint statement on their coordinated efforts to secure and stabilise affordable or free roaming and international calls between the EU and Ukraine.

    Close

    Related stories

    After a number of spontaneous voluntary initiatives took place, the joint statement aims to establish a more stable framework to help Ukrainians displaced throughout Europe to stay in touch with family and friends back home.

    Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have urged people in Donbas to flee west to escape as Russians begin their fresh onslaught into eastern Ukraine.

    "We can now confirm that Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, which they have been preparing for a long time," President Zelensky said on Telegram late on Monday.

    "No matter how many Russian soldiers are brought here, we will fight. We will defend ourselves."



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Kyiv #Mykhailo Fedorov #Russia #telecom operators #Ukraine #Volodymyr Zelensky
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 02:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.