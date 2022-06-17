English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    UK govt approves extradition of Assange; appeal possible

    The British government has ordered Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, to be extradited to the United States to face spying charges, Assange is likely to file an appeal.

    Associated Press
    June 17, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
    Julian Assange (Image: Reuters)

    Julian Assange (Image: Reuters)

    The British government has ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. He is likely to appeal.

    WikiLeaks on Friday criticised the UK government approving the extradition of Julian Assange and vowed to appeal the decision.

    "This is a dark day for Press freedom and for British democracy," the group said in a statement, insisting Assange, 50, "did nothing wrong" and was "being punished for doing his job".

    A British judge on Wednesday formally approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. The case will now go to Britains interior minister for a decision, and the WikiLeaks founder still has legal avenues of appeal.

    The order comes after the U.K. Supreme Court last month refused Assange permission to appeal against a lower courts ruling that he could be extradited.

    Close

    A judge at Westminster Magistrates Court issued the order in a brief hearing. Home Secretary Priti Patel will decide whether to grant the extradition.

    The move doesn't exhaust the legal options for Assange, who has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to WikiLeaks publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago.

    His lawyers have four weeks to make submissions to Patel, and can also seek to appeal to the High Court.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Julian Assange #United Kingdom #United States #Wikileaks #world
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 03:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.