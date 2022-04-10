English
    Two groups of students clash in JNU

    the ABVP denied the charge and claimed that "'Leftists" obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel on Ram Navami festival.

    PTI
    April 10, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST
    File image: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus

    File image: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus

    Two groups of students clashed at the Kaveri hostel in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on Sunday, police said. While the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) alleged that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members stopped students from eating non-vegetarian food in the hostel and "created a violent atmosphere", the ABVP denied the charge and claimed that "'Leftists" obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel on Ram Navami festival.

    Both sides accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C told Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest).

     



    PTI
    Tags: #JNU #Ram Navami
    first published: Apr 10, 2022 10:44 pm
