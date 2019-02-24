App
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 08:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Singapore's Indian community pays homage to CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack

The Indian diaspora held a candle light vigil on February 22 in memory of the killed soldiers. Representatives from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present at the vigil, which was held at the Indian High Commission's Grange Road Complex near the business district here.

ore than 200 members of the Indian community here have paid homage to the CRPF personnel killed in the recent Pulwama terror attack.

The Indian diaspora held a candle light vigil on February 22 in memory of the killed soldiers. Representatives from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present at the vigil, which was held at the Indian High Commission's Grange Road Complex near the business district here.

India's High Commissioner to Singapore, Jawed Ashraf, said this spontaneous outpouring of grief and support for the killed paramilitary personnel reflected a deep sense of anguish in the Indian diaspora globally.

The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 40 securitymen dead and many injured. The Foreign Minister of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan has sent a letter to External Affairs Minister of India expressing condolences for the victims and condemning "this senseless act of terror".

Singapore maintains a strict stand against terrorist activities being a hub for global businesses, officials said.
First Published on Feb 24, 2019 08:40 am

