English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Sansad TV YouTube channel renamed 'Ethereum' after hacking

    The YouTube channel was compromised around 1am on Tuesday, Sansad TV said.

    Stella Dey
    February 15, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
    Sansad TV's YouTube channel was renamed 'Ethereum'. (Representational)

    Sansad TV's YouTube channel was renamed 'Ethereum'. (Representational)

    Sansad TV, that broadcasts Parliament proceedings live, said that its YouTube channel was hacked and renamed to ‘Ethereum’ – a cryptocurrency, shortly after the account was terminated today for allegedly violating community guidelines on the video streaming platform.

    The YouTube channel, which is now suspended, is flashing the message: “This account has been terminated for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines.” The channel however said that YouTube is fixing the problem and will restore the channel back up soon.

    The channel was compromised around 1am on Tuesday, Sansad TV said.

    Sansad TV Sansad TV said YouTube will get the channel back on soon.

    "YouTube Channel of Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorized activities by some scamsters on 15 February 2022 (Tuesday 01 :00 a.m.) including live streaming on this Channel. Also, the Channel name has been changed to "Ethereum" by the attacker. However, Sansad TV's Social Media Team promptly worked on it and got the Sansad TV Channel restored by early morning at around 0345 hours," Sansad TV said in a press release.

    Close

    Related stories

    Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the nodal agency for responding to cyber security incidents in India, had alerted Sansad TV, news agency ANI reported.

    Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was merged last year in September and Sansad TV was launched that broadcasts proceedings of both the upper and lower house.

    (With inputs from ANI)
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Ethereum #Lok Sabha TV #Parliament #Sansad TV #Sansad TV hacked #Sansad TV Youtube
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 01:57 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.