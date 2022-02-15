Sansad TV YouTube channel renamed 'Ethereum' after hacking

Sansad TV's YouTube channel was renamed 'Ethereum'. (Representational)

Sansad TV, that broadcasts Parliament proceedings live, said that its YouTube channel was hacked and renamed to ‘Ethereum’ – a cryptocurrency, shortly after the account was terminated today for allegedly violating community guidelines on the video streaming platform.

The YouTube channel, which is now suspended, is flashing the message: “This account has been terminated for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines.” The channel however said that YouTube is fixing the problem and will restore the channel back up soon.

The channel was compromised around 1am on Tuesday, Sansad TV said.

Sansad TV said YouTube will get the channel back on soon.

"YouTube Channel of Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorized activities by some scamsters on 15 February 2022 (Tuesday 01 :00 a.m.) including live streaming on this Channel. Also, the Channel name has been changed to "Ethereum" by the attacker. However, Sansad TV's Social Media Team promptly worked on it and got the Sansad TV Channel restored by early morning at around 0345 hours," Sansad TV said in a press release.

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the nodal agency for responding to cyber security incidents in India, had alerted Sansad TV, news agency ANI reported.

Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was merged last year in September and Sansad TV was launched that broadcasts proceedings of both the upper and lower house.

(With inputs from ANI)