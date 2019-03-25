Reporter's Take | Ola back on Bengaluru roads

Bengaluru-based cab aggregator Ola is back on city roads after it was banned by the Karnataka Regional Transport Office (KRTO). The state government has lifted the ban imposed by the RTO, which was due to the company operating bike taxis.

The state government said that there was an urgent need for policies to catch up with technology and revoked the ban.

Watch Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to find out more.