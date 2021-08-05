Prashant Kishor quits as Principal Advisor to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

IPAC is the political research organisation founded by poll strategist Prashant Kishor (File image)

Political Strategist Prashant Kishor resigned from his position as Principal Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Kishor in his resignation to Singh said that he is yet to decide on his future course of action.

“As you are aware, in view of my decision to take a temporary break from an active role in public life, I have not been able to take over the responsibilities as your Principal Advisor. Since I am yet to decide on my future course of action, I write to request you to kindly relieve me from this responsibility,” Kishor said while thanking the Chief Minister for considering him for the position.

Singh had appointed Kishor as his principal advisor in March 2021, a year ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in the state.

Kishor, founder of the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), was credited with planning and executing the Amarinder Singh-led Congress’ strategy in the 2017 elections, which the Congress won with a thumping majority, winning 77 of the 117 seats in the assembly.