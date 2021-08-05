MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Prashant Kishor quits as Principal Advisor to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Kishor was appointed as CM's principal advisor in March 2021, a year ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
IPAC is the political research organisation founded by poll strategist Prashant Kishor (File image)

IPAC is the political research organisation founded by poll strategist Prashant Kishor (File image)

Political Strategist Prashant Kishor resigned from his position as Principal Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Kishor in his resignation to Singh said that he is yet to decide on his future course of action.

“As you are aware, in view of my decision to take a temporary break from an active role in public life, I have not been able to take over the responsibilities as your Principal Advisor. Since I am yet to decide on my future course of action, I write to request you to kindly relieve me from this responsibility,” Kishor said while thanking the Chief Minister for considering him for the position.

Singh had appointed Kishor as his principal advisor in March 2021, a year ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in the state.

Kishor, founder of the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), was credited with planning and executing the Amarinder Singh-led Congress’ strategy in the 2017 elections, which the Congress won with a thumping majority, winning 77 of the 117 seats in the assembly.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amarinder Singh Punjab #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Prashant Kishor #punjab election
first published: Aug 5, 2021 09:53 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.