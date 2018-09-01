PM Modi rolls out India Post Payment Bank: 10 things you must know

The government on Saturday rolled out payments bank of the Indian postal department, in a bid to take banking to the doorsteps of its citizens.

The aim of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) was to cash in on the unmatched network of post offices and a huge workforce of 3 lakh postmen.

The government owns 100 per cent in IPPB, which has been set up under the aegis of the Department of Posts, and will offer products and services though multiple channels such as counter services, micro ATMs, mobile banking app, messages and interactive voice response.

IPPB will leverage tech platforms. It will use Aadhaar to open accounts, while a QR card and biometrics will drive authentication, transactions, and payments. Grameen Dak Sewaks will be armed with smartphones and biometric devices to handle transactions.

Here are 10 key highlights that will help you decode all about IPPB:

1. The institute will operate like a banking organisation, but with smaller scale operations. Most banking operations like accepting deposits shall be done, but they cannot give loans or issue credit cards.

2. As per guidelines laid out by the Reserve Bank of India, it can accept deposits of up to Rs 1 lakh per customer, offer payments and remittance services, mobile payments/transfers/purchases and other banking services like ATM/debit cards, net banking and third-party fund transfers.

3. The bank will offer 4 percent interest rate on savings accounts. It has also tied up with PNB and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance for products such as loans as well as insurance.

4. These facilities can be accessed through 650 branches and 3,250 access points.

5. Around 1.30 lakh access points will be located in rural areas, which the government hopes to fulfil its financial inclusion goal. The IPPB also has a nod to link around 17-crore postal savings bank (PSB) accounts with its own set-up.

6. Deposits in any account that exceed Rs 1 lakh will be automatically converted into post office savings account

7. Use of technology: The payments bank will be using Aadhaar to open accounts, while a QR card and biometrics will drive authentication, transactions, and payments. Postmen will be armed with biometric devices as well.

8. Ownership of the bank is solely with the government and is functioning under Department of Posts. It will offer products and services through channels such as counter services, micro ATMs, apps, messages and interactive voice response.

9. According to RBI, the objectives of setting up of payments banks will be to further financial inclusion by providing (i) small savings accounts and (ii) payments/remittance services to migrant labour workforce, low income households, small businesses, other unorganised sector entities and other user.

10. In a bid to take on competing entities such as Airtel and Paytm Payments Bank, the Cabinet gave a nod to 80 percent hike in spending on IPPB to Rs 1,435 crore. This, it said, will arm it with additional ammo to compete in the market.