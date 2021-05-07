MARKET NEWS

Petrol, diesel prices hiked across metro cities for fourth consecutive day: Check rates here

In Mumbai, the prices increased to Rs 97.61 per litre and Rs 88.82 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
May 07, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST
Oil marketing companies hiked fuel prices across metropolitan cities on May 4, for the first time since February 23, with the assembly elections being held in the intervening period. (Representative Image)

Fuel prices across metro cities were hiked again for the fourth consecutive day on May 7, after a hiatus of nearly two months. The prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital were hiked by 28 paise per litre and 31 paise per litre respectively.

Auto owners in Delhi shell out Rs 91.27 per litre for petrol and Rs 81.73 per litre for diesel. In Mumbai, the prices increased to Rs 97.61 per litre and Rs 88.82 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) had hiked fuel prices across metropolitan cities on May 4, for the first time since February 23, with the assembly elections being held in the intervening period.

Consumers in Chennai will now have to shell out Rs 93.15 per litre for petrol and Rs 86.65 per litre for diesel. In Kolkata, the prices reached Rs 91.41 per litre for petrol and Rs 84.57 per litre for diesel.

Fuel prices vary across states depending on local taxation like value added tax (VAT). Central and state taxes make up for 60 percent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 percent of diesel.

The changes in fuel rates come into effect at 6 am every day.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #diesel #fuel price hike #India #petrol
first published: May 7, 2021 08:48 am

