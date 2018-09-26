App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 10:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Northern states agree to fix uniform tax rates on fuel

The finance ministers of five states and officials of UT Chandigarh held a meeting here to deliberate on fixing uniform rate of taxes on petrol and diesel.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Northern states Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and UT Chandigarh Tuesday agreed to fix uniform tax rates on petroleum products, amid rising fuel prices.

Besides, the states also agreed to bring uniformity in taxes on liquor and registration of vehicles and transport permit, according to an official release.

The finance ministers of five states and officials of UT Chandigarh held a meeting here to deliberate on fixing uniform rate of taxes on petrol and diesel.

"It was agreed during the meeting to bring uniformity on the tax rates of petrol and diesel," said an official release.

related news

The participating states also decided to constitute a sub-committee, which would give their recommendation with regard to uniformity in tax rates in next fifteen days, release said.

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said it was decided in the meeting that an effort should be made to bring uniformity in VAT rates on petrol and diesel in order to provide relief to consumers.

It was also discussed in the meeting that with uniformity in tax rates, the diversion of trade will be curbed.

Notably, Punjab has one of the highest rates of VAT on petrol in the country and it is second to Maharashtra.

The price of petrol in Punjab is over Rs 88 a litre, around Rs 8 per litre costlier than that in Chandigarh. The state levies about 36 per cent VAT and surcharges on petrol.

Participating in the discussion, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said northern states have shown consensus on having same tax rates on liquor also.

"It will lead to increase in the government revenue and at the same, curb black marketing," Sisodia said.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal during the meeting suggested that there should be a uniform policy for the state transport so that there should be no loss of revenue from registration and permit fees because of different tax rates.

He pointed out that it was seen that many trucks and vehicles of Punjab and Haryana get their registration done from other states.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 10:15 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.