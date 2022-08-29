English
    RIL AGM l Mukesh Ambani recalls Reliance's journey from one-room office with shared landline 45 years ago

    Mukesh Ambani recalled how the earliest office of Reliance was just a single-room office and had a shared landline phone.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 29, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST
    RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Image: Moneycontrol)

    Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani today reminisced the humble beginnings of the company founded by his father, Dhirubhai Ambani 45 years ago.

    Speaking at the conglomerate’s Annual General Meeting, Ambani recalled how the earliest office of the company was just a single-room office and had a shared landline phone.

    “Reliance began its journey as a listed company 45 years ago. A single-room office with just two small tables and a shared landline phone in a crowded marketplace in old Mumbai. But our founder, Dhirubhai Ambani, had a mighty big vision and a soaring ambition, and also an indomitable willpower to translate his vision into action, surmounting the stiffest of obstacles that came his way,” Ambani said in his speech.

    He also had two tips for the Reliance family.

    “Today, Reliance has grown into one of the world's largest and most valuable business enterprises. Indeed, it has become a feather in India's cap as a National Institution. But I would like everyone in the Reliance Family to always remember two things:

    One – even when Reliance becomes much bigger in future, which it surely will, it will always carry its founder's pioneering spirit.

    Two – even when Reliance further expands its global footprint in future, which it surely will, it will proudly retain its Indian soul and Indian identity,” he said.

    “Patriotism inspires and energises everything we do every single day in Reliance,” the businessman concluded.

    Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
