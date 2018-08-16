Maharashtra government yet to implement a buyback scheme for milk pouches

The Maharashtra government had issued an order seeking a ban on use of plastic bags and single-use plastic items five months ago. However, a buyback scheme for milk pouches is yet to be implemented.

As reported by The Indian Express, an official from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board said that an assessment of the stock of milk pouches with the dairy companies needs to be done. The companies keep a stock of three to six months with them. They will be asked to submit a plan of their stock so that the board can take a call on how to go about the scheme further.

According to the order issued by the environment department on March 23, the plastic used by dairies for packaging should not be less than 50-microns in thickness. Also, to develop a system for recycling, the pouch should have a buyback price printed on it, which should not be less than Rs 0.50.

Prakash Kutwal, secretary of Milk Producers and Processors’ Welfare Association, said that the dairies were supposed to set up the buyback mechanism by July 11. However, they do not have the expertise to do so. He further added that government must hold consultations to guide them on this issue.