App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra government yet to implement a buyback scheme for milk pouches

The dairy companies will be asked to submit a plan of their stock, so that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board can take a call on how to go about the scheme further.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Maharashtra government had issued an order seeking a ban on use of plastic bags and single-use plastic items five months ago. However, a buyback scheme for milk pouches is yet to be implemented.

As reported by The Indian Express, an official from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board said that an assessment of the stock of milk pouches with the dairy companies needs to be done. The companies keep a stock of three to six months with them. They will be asked to submit a plan of their stock so that the board can take a call on how to go about the scheme further.

According to the order issued by the environment department on March 23, the plastic used by dairies for packaging should not be less than 50-microns in thickness. Also, to develop a system for recycling, the pouch should have a buyback price printed on it, which should not be less than Rs 0.50.

Prakash Kutwal, secretary of Milk Producers and Processors’ Welfare Association, said that the dairies were supposed to set up the buyback mechanism by July 11. However, they do not have the expertise to do so. He further added that government must hold consultations to guide them on this issue.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 07:36 pm

tags #India #Maharashtra #Plastic Ban #Trending News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.