Maharashtra assembly session: BJP's Rahul Narwekar elected new speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rahul Narwekar was on July 3 elected the speaker of the Maharashtra assembly during a special two-day session in which Eknath Shinde will have to prove his majority on the floor of the house on July 4.The Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena joined hands with the BJP to form the government earlier this week, ousting the Maha Vikas Aghadi ruling combine in the western state.
#WATCH | BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar takes charge as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly amid chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji", "Jai Sri Ram", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".
(Source: Maharashtra Assembly) pic.twitter.com/oQ1qn2wdcp— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022
Soon after this, Narwekar took charge as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly amid chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji", "Jai Sri Ram", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram"
The MVA fielded Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi as a candidate for the Speaker election while BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was chosen as a candidate for the post of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker.