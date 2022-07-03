Maharashtra assembly session: BJP's Rahul Narwekar elected new speaker

BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar (Image: ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rahul Narwekar was on July 3 elected the speaker of the Maharashtra assembly during a special two-day session in which Eknath Shinde will have to prove his majority on the floor of the house on July 4.



#WATCH | BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar takes charge as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly amid chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji", "Jai Sri Ram", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".

(Source: Maharashtra Assembly) pic.twitter.com/oQ1qn2wdcp — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

The Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena joined hands with the BJP to form the government earlier this week, ousting the Maha Vikas Aghadi ruling combine in the western state.Narwekar received a total of 164 votes in support and 107 against him.

Soon after this, Narwekar took charge as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly amid chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji", "Jai Sri Ram", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram"

The MVA fielded Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi as a candidate for the Speaker election while BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was chosen as a candidate for the post of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker.

The post of the Speaker went vacant in the Assembly after Congress' Nana Patole resigned from the office in February 2021, to take guard as the party's state unit chief. In the absence of a Speaker, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal was playing the part of an acting Speaker in the House