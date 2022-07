July 14, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Live News Updates July 14: Security tightened in Ladakh for Dalai Lama's one-month stay; China upset



-In his first major tour in two years since the COVID-19 pandemic, Tibetan spiritual Leader the Dalai Lama will be in Leh from July 15, according to media reports



-According to Hindustan Times, Tenzin Taklha, the Dalai Lama’s private secretary, said on Wednesday, that he will leave for Leh on Thursday. “He will be staying at Choglamsar village on the banks of the Indus river and impart teaching to Buddhists and local communities. So far, it has not been decided how long he will stay there. We will know about that after he reaches the village that is at a high altitude. It depends on how he feels there.”