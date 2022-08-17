English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    List of gifts conman Sukesh Chandrashekar gave actor Jacqueline Fernandez

    Jacqueline Fernandez-Sukesh Chandrashekar PMLA case: A horse and three Persian cats are among the gifts the actor received from the conman.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 17, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
    The ED had stopped Jacqueline Fernandez from flying abroad last year. (File image)

    The ED had stopped Jacqueline Fernandez from flying abroad last year. (File image)


    Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been named as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrashekar had been in the news for her ties to the conman.

    Chandrashekar, facing extortion charges amounting to over Rs 200 crore, had gifted the Sri Lankan actor several expensive gifts which have also been seized by authorities.

    From the money Chandrashekar allegedly made from extorting high-profile people, including the family of former Ranbaxy promoters, he gave 36-year-old Fernandez gifts amounting to nearly Rs 6 crore.

    Here is a list of the gifts the conman gave Fernandez.

    1. A horse worth Rs 52 lakh.

    2. Three Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakh each.

    3. Several designer bags from Gucci and Chanel.

    4. Expensive crockery.

    5. Designer clothes and gym wear.

    6. Expensive Louis Vuitton shoes.

    7. Diamond jewellery sets and earrings.

    8. Expensive Hermes bracelets.

    9. A mini Cooper which Fernandez said she has returned.

    10. He also loaned her sister in the US $1,73,000 and gave her a BMW car.

    11. Rolex watch.

    12. Rs 15 lakh to her brother in Australia.

    The sensational case grabbed headlines last year after Chandrashekar listed all the gifts he had given Fernandez in a statement. The actor was questioned several times by the ED after and her assets worth Rs 7 crore were seized.

    She was also reportedly in “regular contact” with the conman before his arrest on August 7 last year.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Enforcement Directorate #Jacqueline Fernandez #Sukesh Chandrashekar
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.