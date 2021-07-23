ISCE, ISC board results to be announced tomorrow at 3 pm

The school can access the results by logging into the CAREERS portal of the Council using Principal's login ID and password. Image: DHSINGH / Shutterstock.com

CISCE will announce the ISCE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) board exam results 2021 on July 24 at 3 pm. Students can check their results on the boards official website i.e. cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

"The results will be made available on the website of the Council, cisce.org and results.cisce.org, and can also be accessed through the CAREERS portal of the Council and SMS," CISCE said in its notification.

The school can access the results by logging into the CAREERS portal of the Council using Principal's login ID and password.

Here's are the steps to be followed for accessing results on Council's website:

On the home page of the Council's website cisce.org or results.cisce.org, click on the link 'Results 2021'.

For accessing the ICSE/ISC Year 2021 Examination results, a candidate must select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the Course option.

For accessing the ICSE Year 2021 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

For accessing the ISC Year 2021 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

The instructions to view/print the results are provided on the results web page. The user may follow the same.

Students can also get their results through SMS. Students need to type their Unique id in the following format : 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)' and send to 09248082883 .

There will be no rechecking of marks this year, the CISCE says, as students have been given imputed marks.

"In the event a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks in the result, she or he may send an application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof," CISCE has said.

"Schools need to first review all such applications, and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, the applications will be forwarded to the CISCE along with supporting documents and remarks," it said.

“All the requests must be forwarded to the CISCE at asicse@cisce.org for the ICSE (Class 10) or at asisc@cisce.org_for the ISC (Class 12). The last date for forwarding the requests to the CISCE is August 1, 2021,” the notice said.

This year, the Class 10 and Cass 12 board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the results have been prepared following an alternative marking scheme.