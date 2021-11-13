In-Depth | Travel plans of many still in limbo as some nations haven't accepted Covaxin despite WHO nod

The answer is an unfortunate no. The career prospects of 32-year-old project manager Soumyodeep Ghosh, who works in the steel segment for an Italian MNC, have been stuck in limbo for the past six months over the approval of Covaxin.

The rather tediously long wait for Covaxin approval has proved a hindrance to the personal growth (academic and professional) of many across India, who have not been able to travel to various foreign destinations over their respective vaccine-related restrictions and regulations.

For instance, Ghosh has been eagerly waiting for Italy to recognize Covaxin as proof of immunity for travel. If it does not come around in another month or so, he might lose a shot at his dream job.

Currently, Italy is only allowing foreigners who have been administered a jab that has been approved by the European Medical Agency (EMA), which doesn’t include Covaxin. On September 24, the European country accepted Covishield (the AstraZeneca jab manufactured by the Serum Institute of India) as valid proof of immunity for travel, but not Covaxin.

While the Indian government has been pressuring the European Union – a group of 27 nations – to relax travel restrictions under its Green Pass Scheme and allowing vaccinated Indians to those countries, the efforts are yet to bear fruit, as we can see.

According to a PTI report released in July 2021, India had conveyed to the EU member states that it will adopt a policy of reciprocity and exempt European nationals holding the 'Green Pass' from mandatory quarantine in the country provided its request to recognise Covishield and Covaxin vaccines is heeded to.

Ghosh, who has been constantly writing to the Health Ministry and Ministry of External Affairs to find ways to expedite Covaxin’s approval, said: “Although the WHO has approved Covaxin, it is not enough to enter countries such as Italy. I am not being able to apply for the Green Pass as the country doesn’t recognize Covaxin and does not rely on WHO data. My immigration procedure is currently in limbo as getting re-vaccinated with a European Medicines Agency (EMA)-approved jab is not an option either. While I can travel to Italy if need be, I will have to undergo COVID-19 tests every 48 hours, which is nearly impractical.”

He added: “This situation has hurt me financially and I would request the Government of India to keep building pressure for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates in more countries.”

Dealing with similar woes is 21-year-old student Priyanka Bale (name changed on request), who has been stuck in India and may have to give up on her plans to pursue higher studies in fashion designing at Istituto Marangoni International in Milan.

What pains her the most is that she took Covaxin by choice and not out of compulsion. Bale said her decision to take the Covaxin jab was influenced by several factors including the technology used to develop the vaccine – promising better efficacy in fighting various strains of SARS-CoV-2, to encourage the made in India push, and the lesser gap between two doses of the vaccine, as compared to Covishield. Notably, Sputnik was not available in India when she had got her first dose.

So far, 12 European Union nations have allowed persons vaccinated with Covaxin to enter their borders, including Sweden, Greece, Austria, Switzerland, and The Netherlands.

When questioned about the way forward vis-à-vis Covaxin approval, the European Medical Agency (EMA) said in a written response: “To date, the EMA has not received an application for review for Covaxin, nor has EMA been approached by the company for scientific advice on this vaccine.”

It added: “Each WHO Member State (including EU countries) may choose to allow the emergency use of a product under a EUL within their country, following their own legislation.”

The EMA further said: “The EMA is not responsible for any decision regarding national, EU, or international travelling conditions associated with COVID-19 vaccination. National quarantine rules, entry requirements and border control are matters within the remit of the appropriate national border control and immigration agencies.”