In a world first, Scotland to provide period products free for all

Scotland has become the first country in the world to ensure free menstruation hygiene products for all. On Monday, the country became the first to offer free period products following the passing of the landmark legislation in 2020.

Tampons and sanitary napkins will now be provided to “anyone who needs them” as the new law comes into force.

The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill now puts a legal duty and obligation on local authorities to provide the products.

"Providing access to free period products is fundamental to equality and dignity, and removes the financial barriers to accessing them," Scotland’s Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said, news agency AFP reported.

"We are proud to be the first national government in the world to take such action," she added.

The key legislation will require every educational institutions and councils to provide the period products, no questions asked. No paperwork will be required nor any details to be provided to avail the products – there is no limit to how many pieces the person needs to take.

Many women and girls of menstruating age, on an average need approximately 8 GBP for tampons and pads on an average of five days of periods, the BBC reported. Many women struggle to afford this cost. Then in 2018, after a survey said that one in four students (at schools, colleges and universities in Scotland) struggled to afford period products, the country announced that pads and tampons will now be free for all students.

Then on November 24, 2020 a bill was passed making the products free for all after the Scottish government proposed significant amendments.

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi welcomed the decision and tweeted: “Instead of allowing the far-right to strip women’s reproductive rights, we should be investing in it more and following the lead of countries like Scotland.”

In several countries across the world, mostly developed nations, establishments like restaurants and pubs do provide free pads and tampons. Some public restrooms too have dispensers providing the products at nominal costs.

In India, there is also a serious problem of period poverty with millions of women still using cloth during their menstruation days risking their health. There is still a considerable amount of taboo around the topic and the government has been spreading awareness in the matter.

(With inputs from AFP)