    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    How Paytm, Swiggy and Netflix celebrated palindrome date - 22/02/2022

    Swiggy, Paytm, Netflix and others went the funny way to celebrate the 'Twosday', marketing their brands.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST
    Palindrome date: This alignment will not occur again for another 400 years. (Image tweeted by @BCompanyDACF)

    It’s a palindrome date today and the internet has not left a single chance to celebrate the perfect alignment of 22.02.2022 that even falls on a Tuesday. And brands didn’t disappoint with their clever ‘Twosday’ marketing as well.

    Messages about the date, which is a palindrome and even an anagram, flooded social media. Swiggy, Paytm, Netflix and others went the funny way to celebrate the day, marketing their brands.

    “Ordering 2 chole 2 bhature 2 samosay 2 roasted garlic naan 2 dal makhni 2 rasmalai because it’s 22/02/22 on a 2sday and you should do this 2. you can only retweet and like this tweet 2day,” food delivery giant Swiggy tweeted.

    “Twosday. What a concept!” streaming giant Netflix tweeted and followed it up with this:

    Here’s another one from Netflix: “Recommended for everyone on Two-Two/Two/Two-Two: Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.”

    Paytm tweeted:

    Mother Dairy tweeted this graphic:

    Online travel portal Ixigo tweeted:

    Google also marked the date with a shower of confetti and “twos”. “Happy Twosday 2 you,” it said in a message.

    This week is also a palindrome week which means each date this week can be read the same forwards and backwards.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ixigo #Mother Dairy #Netflix #palindrome #Palindrome day #PayTm #Swiggy
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 06:58 pm

