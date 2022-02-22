How Paytm, Swiggy and Netflix celebrated palindrome date - 22/02/2022

Palindrome date: This alignment will not occur again for another 400 years. (Image tweeted by @BCompanyDACF)

It’s a palindrome date today and the internet has not left a single chance to celebrate the perfect alignment of 22.02.2022 that even falls on a Tuesday. And brands didn’t disappoint with their clever ‘Twosday’ marketing as well.

Messages about the date, which is a palindrome and even an anagram, flooded social media. Swiggy, Paytm, Netflix and others went the funny way to celebrate the day, marketing their brands.

“Ordering 2 chole 2 bhature 2 samosay 2 roasted garlic naan 2 dal makhni 2 rasmalai because it’s 22/02/22 on a 2sday and you should do this 2. you can only retweet and like this tweet 2day,” food delivery giant Swiggy tweeted.

“Twosday. What a concept!” streaming giant Netflix tweeted and followed it up with this:

Here’s another one from Netflix: “Recommended for everyone on Two-Two/Two/Two-Two: Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.”



22.02.2022

Two-sday

Tuesday

To day

Tu de

— Paytm (@Paytm) February 22, 2022



Humare travel plans ko kisi ki nazar na lage…

Thu thu 2 2 2 2 2 2 #palindromeday

— ixigo (@ixigo) February 22, 2022

Paytm tweeted:Mother Dairy tweeted this graphic:Online travel portal Ixigo tweeted:

Google also marked the date with a shower of confetti and “twos”. “Happy Twosday 2 you,” it said in a message.

This week is also a palindrome week which means each date this week can be read the same forwards and backwards.