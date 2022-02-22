How Paytm, Swiggy and Netflix celebrated palindrome date - 22/02/2022

It’s a palindrome date today and the internet has not left a single chance to celebrate the perfect alignment of 22.02.2022 that even falls on a Tuesday. And brands didn’t disappoint with their clever ‘Twosday’ marketing as well.
Messages about the date, which is a palindrome and even an anagram, flooded social media. Swiggy, Paytm, Netflix and others went the funny way to celebrate the day, marketing their brands.
“Ordering 2 chole 2 bhature 2 samosay 2 roasted garlic naan 2 dal makhni 2 rasmalai because it’s 22/02/22 on a 2sday and you should do this 2. you can only retweet and like this tweet 2day,” food delivery giant Swiggy tweeted.“Twosday. What a concept!” streaming giant Netflix tweeted and followed it up with this:
Brilliant part 2s to catch this Twosday:
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army
Kung Fu Panda 2
Madagascar 2
How To Train Your Dragon 2
The Amazing Spiderman 2February 22, 2022
Here’s another one from Netflix: “Recommended for everyone on Two-Two/Two/Two-Two: Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.”Paytm tweeted:
22.02.2022
Two-sday
Tuesday
To day
Tu de
— Paytm (@Paytm) February 22, 2022
Now try to say it in one go. #MotherDairy #MotherDairyMilk #Trending #MomentMarketing pic.twitter.com/608KTiCaeL
— Mother Dairy (@MotherDairyMilk) February 22, 2022
Humare travel plans ko kisi ki nazar na lage…
Thu thu 2 2 2 2 2 2 #palindromeday
— ixigo (@ixigo) February 22, 2022
Google also marked the date with a shower of confetti and “twos”. “Happy Twosday 2 you,” it said in a message.This week is also a palindrome week which means each date this week can be read the same forwards and backwards.