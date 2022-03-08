English
    Have been able to move out all Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy: MEA

    In a tweet, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine.”

    PTI
    March 08, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST
    File image of MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Source: ANI)

    All Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy have been moved out and flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them back home, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

    "Flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them home,” he added.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday on ways to start the stalled evacuation process of the Indian students from Sumy, which is being pummelled by the Russian forces.
