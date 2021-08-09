MARKET NEWS

For fully vaccinated Mumbai local trains to resume from August 15: Here's how to get your passes

Addressing the state, Thackeray said that there will be an app where a fully vaccinated person can get the pass to travel. Besides, there will also be an offline system for people who don't own smartphones, he added.

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in his address through Facebook Live announced that Mumbai local trains will resume from August 15 for those who are fully vaccinated.

Addressing the state on August 8, Thackeray said that there will be an app where a fully vaccinated person can get the pass to travel. Besides, there will also be an offline system for people who don't own smartphones, he added.

While acknowledging the declining cases of COVID-19 in the state, Thackeray reminded that the pandemic is not over yet.

"COVID-19 has not gone, it's still here. What we have learnt is that if we need to control the spread we have to follow COVID-19 protocols and increase vaccination. We have the capacity to vaccinate up to 15 lakh per day. We have already vaccinated up to 8 lakh people on a single day."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 5,508 new COVID cases and 151 deaths while recoveries stood at 4,895 in the last 24 hours.

Related stories

Here's how to get passes for travelling in Mumbai local train

  • Passes will be issued via online and offline channels.

  • An application will be launched that will allow eligible travellers to get monthly train passes on their smartphones for the former method.

  • Passengers will be able to download the train passes on their smartphones after verification.

  • Photo passes will be available at ward offices and train stations for fully vaccinated passengers without a smartphone

  • A QR code will be placed on the pass to establish its authenticity.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Afffairs #fully vaccinated #India #Mumbai local trains
first published: Aug 9, 2021 08:39 am

