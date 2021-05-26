Fake news alert | Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier didn’t say all vaccinated people will die in two years

Source: Twitter/@PIBFactCheck

With the country battling second wave of pandemic, shortage of vaccine, hospitals beds, oxygen cylinders is on the rise and so is the spread of fake news. A post is going viral on social media which says French Nobel Laureate Luc Montagnier making a claim that all people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will die within two years.

The Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on May 25 said that the claim made in a post circulating on social media about people COVID-19 vaccination is fake.

Taking to Twitter, PIB wrote, "An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on COVID-19 vaccines is circulating on social media. The claim in the image is FAKE. COVID-19 Vaccine is completely safe. Do not forward this image #PIBFactCheck."

According to the tweet shared by the Centre, the fake news post quoting Luc Montagnier read, “All vaccinated people will die within two years. Nobel Laureate Luc Montagnier has confirmed that there is no chance of survival for people who have received any form of vaccine.

In the shocking interview, the world’s leading virologist stated bluntly: “There is no hope and possible treatment for those who have already been vaccinated. We must be prepared to cremate the bodies.”

The scientific genius backed up the claims of other eminent virologists after studying the ingredients of the vaccine.



An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on #COVID19 vaccines is circulating on social media

“They will all die from antibody-dependent enhancement. That is all can be said,” the viral post further read.

However, according to the Rair foundation website, Luc Montagnier contends that “it is the vaccination that is creating the variants.”

In the interview which was translated in English, he referred to the vaccine program for the coronavirus as an “unacceptable mistake”.

Mass vaccinations are a “scientific error as well as a medical error,” he said.

“It is an unacceptable mistake. The history books will show that, because it is the vaccination that is creating the variants.”

“For the China virus, there are antibodies created by the vaccine. What does the virus do? Does it die or find another solution? The new variants are a production and result from the vaccination. You see in each country. It is the same. The curve of vaccination is followed by the curve of deaths,” he further said.

Montagnier continued to say that he is doing his own experiments with those who become infected with the coronavirus after getting the vaccine.

“I will show you that they are creating the variants that are resistant to the vaccine,” he said.

On April 2020, Luc Montagnier had said that coronavirus was manufactured in a laboratory in China’s Wuhan.

Luc Montagnier was the joint recipient of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discovery of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) along with Françoise Barré-Sinoussi and Harald Zur Hausen. His nomination had led to a massive controversy as there were allegations of theft and deception against him.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has said that more than 20 crore vaccine doses have been administered. The centre has so far provided vaccines both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category.