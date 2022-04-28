Elon Musk tweet about buying Coca-Cola to put 'cocaine back in' has 1.8 million likes

Elon Musk jokingly said he will buy Coca-Cola next to put the "cocaine back in it".

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, known for being very active on Twitter, unleashed a series of tweets on his 87 million followers joking about buying Coca-Cola next.



Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” Musk, 50, tweeted sending his followers into a frenzy. The tweet has over 1.8 million likes so far.

Soon came a tweet from Musk’s “Twitter friend” from India, Pranay Pathole.

“This is the first publicly sold bottle of Coca-Cola in 1894 which contained 3.5 grams of cocaine. Bring it back,” he shared with a photo of an old bottle.

Interestingly, soft drink giant Coca-Cola did actually have cocaine as key ingredient when it was launched. The cocaine was derived from the coca leaf and another main ingredient caffeine was sourced from cola nut, leading to the brand name Coca-Cola. This was back in the 1890s when cocaine was used as a medicinal drug in the US.

At one point, Coca-Cola contained a whopping 9mg cocaine per glass which was significantly reduced over the years before being completely scrapped as Prohibition hit the US, stigmatising the psychotropic drug.

Musk, known for his outlandish tweets often in a flurry, then posted about McDonald's.



Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

"Now I'm going to buy McDonald's and fix all the ice cream machines," read a screenshot of a Musk tweet to which he responded with "Listen I can't do miracles ok" in a sly dig at the fast food giant. It is not an old tweet, just a doctored screenshot meant as a joke.

In another tweet Musk said, “Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!” before he continued with his jokes about buying more companies. The world’s richest man has signed the deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion and the process should be finalized by the end of this year.

Many have been critical of Musk buying the platform on which he plans to bring about significant changes pertaining to many aspects including content moderation.





