Elon Musk returns to Twitter after a break to pay tribute to YouTuber Technoblade

Tesla boss Elon Musk returned to Twitter after a break of over a week to tweet about the death of YouTuber Technoblade.

The internet personality ,who amassed over 12 million followers with videos of him playing Minecraft, has died due to cancer at the age of 23.

His family posted a video to his channel, remembering him as "the most amazing kid anyone could ever ask for".

The YouTuber's father read out a moving message he had for his fans. He revealed that Technoblade's real name was Alex.

"Thank you all for supporting my content over the years," he said on the YouTuber's behalf. "I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life."

The YouTuber's legion of fans paid tributes to him. Elon Musk and Minecraft joined them in mourning him.

"Cancer is an absurd piece of literal garbage and death," read the image macro shared by Musk -- his first tweet June 21. "But also try to live your best life with the people you know. They could die the following day and you would regret not doing things with them."



Wise words from SJM pic.twitter.com/snVNttsvn1

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2022

Minecraft said it was trying to put its feelings into words.

"All of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade," the Twitter account of the videogame wrote. "He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly."



We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly. — Minecraft (@Minecraft) July 1, 2022

Technoblade had revealed his cancer diagnosis in August last year. He had been experiencing pain in his arm, which he brushed off as stress injury because of gaming. But when it became swollen, he went to a hospital, where doctors detected cancer.