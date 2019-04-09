Editor's Take | UK High Court rejects Vijay Mallya's written appeal against extradition

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan to find out the implications of this move.
Vijay Mallya's written plea against extradition was rejected by UK High Court.
UK home secretary Sajid Javid signed off on a Westminster Magistrates' Court order for his extradition to face the Indian courts back in February.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 05:53 pm