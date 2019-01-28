Congress MLAs praise Siddaramaiah, call him 'their CM'; Kumaraswamy says 'ready to step down'

Moneycontrol News

Cracks seem to have reappeared in the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy threatened to step down from his post on January 28.

"If they want to continue with the same thing, I am ready to step down. They are crossing the line," Kumaraswamy said while reacting to comments allegedly made by some Congress legislators on January 27.

The lawmakers had said former CM and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah "is their chief minister".

In a jibe directed towards Kumaraswamy, the lawmakers had also added that "some in our country focus only on promoting their sons, daughters-in-law and grandsons" while Siddaramaiah promotes everyone.

"Congress leaders have to watch out for all these issues. Congress leaders must think about all these things and control them... They are crossing the alliance's line. This is not going to affect me but Congress leaders only," the chief minister said.

At least three Congress MLAs had expressed their support to Siddaramaiah, stating that while 'sons of the soil' had done nothing for communities in Karnataka, the former chief minister had taken steps to ensure proper representation.

"It is seven months since the coalition government came to power, but development work has not yet taken off," Congress legislator ST Somashekhar said, targetting the Kumaraswamy-led government.

"Had Siddaramaiah got another five-year term, we would have seen real development," Somashekhar added.

Housing Minister MTB Nagaraj had also said his dream of becoming a minister was fulfilled by Siddaramaiah, and that "if anyone slits open my chest, they will find Mr Siddaramaiah there".