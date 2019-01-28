App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress MLAs praise Siddaramaiah, call him 'their CM'; Kumaraswamy says 'ready to step down'

The back-and-forth between the two parties comes days after a BJP-led 'Operation Lotus' to poach Congress MLAs and dislodge the coalition government was foiled

Whatsapp

Cracks seem to have reappeared in the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy threatened to step down from his post on January 28.

"If they want to continue with the same thing, I am ready to step down. They are crossing the line," Kumaraswamy said while reacting to comments allegedly made by some Congress legislators on January 27.

The lawmakers had said former CM and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah "is their chief minister".

In a jibe directed towards Kumaraswamy, the lawmakers had also added that "some in our country focus only on promoting their sons, daughters-in-law and grandsons" while Siddaramaiah promotes everyone.

"Congress leaders have to watch out for all these issues. Congress leaders must think about all these things and control them... They are crossing the alliance's line. This is not going to affect me but Congress leaders only," the chief minister said.

At least three Congress MLAs had expressed their support to Siddaramaiah, stating that while 'sons of the soil' had done nothing for communities in Karnataka, the former chief minister had taken steps to ensure proper representation.

"It is seven months since the coalition government came to power, but development work has not yet taken off," Congress legislator ST Somashekhar said, targetting the Kumaraswamy-led government.

"Had Siddaramaiah got another five-year term, we would have seen real development," Somashekhar added.

Housing Minister MTB Nagaraj had also said his dream of becoming a minister was fulfilled by Siddaramaiah, and that "if anyone slits open my chest, they will find Mr Siddaramaiah there".

The back-and-forth between the two parties comes days after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led 'Operation Lotus' to poach Congress MLAs and dislodge the coalition government was foiled.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 02:53 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

