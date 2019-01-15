Operation Lotus 2.0? Congress-JD(S) accuse BJP of attempting to lure MLAs, topple govt

In a fresh political war in Karnataka, the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting 'Operation Lotus' to topple the state government.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2019, Karnataka’s ruling government and the BJP have traded allegations of making a renewed bid to poach MLAs.

The ruling coalition has accused the BJP of luring its MLAs with ludicrous bribes under ‘Operation Lotus’.

'Operation Lotus' is a reference to BJP's alleged bid to lure several opposition MLAs to ensure stability of its then government headed by BS Yeddyurappa in 2008.

Congress reportedly said Yeddyurappa was making "futile attempts" to destabilise the state government.

In the 224-member Assembly, BJP has 104 members, Congress 79, JD(S) 37, BSP, KPJP and Independent one each, besides the Speaker. BSP, KPJP and an Independent are supporting the coalition.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he enjoyed the support of 120 MLAs and alleged that Yeddyurappa was making "futile attempts" to destabilise his government.

However, current BJP state chief Yeddyurappa rubbished reports of his party making any such attempt. He said there was no truth in the charge and instead alleged that the Congress-JD(S) combine was trying to woo his party MLAs.

"It is not us, but them; they have started horse-trading. We will stay in Delhi for one or two days because Kumaraswamy is trying his level best to contact our MLAs," Yeddyurappa told reporters after meeting state BJP MLAs and MPs in Delhi.

The BJP is "alert and careful" as the chief minister is trying to lure our MLAs using "power and money", he said.

"Kumaraswamy is trying to contact BJP MLAs and has offered a ministerial post to a Kalburgi MLA," Yeddyurappa alleged and said the ruling combine is luring BJP state legislators despite having majority numbers.

Asked about it, Kumaraswamy said, "I have sufficient numbers for a stable government here, it is not necessary for Congress or JD(S) to poach MLAs from BJP.”

He also said, "I have noticed reports in sections of the media (about 'Operation Lotus'). Today too, I saw a media report stating that on January 17, President's Rule will be imposed in the state. I don't know who is feeding such reports to the media... I was surprised to see the report."

Asked about Water Resource Minister D K Shivakumar's claim that three Congress MLAs were camping at a hotel in Mumbai in the "company of some BJP leaders", Kumaraswamy said they were in constant touch with him.

Not revealing their names, he said, "They are my friends. Those MLAs in Mumbai or 104 BJP MLAs who are in Delhi are all my people, so there is no question of instability in this government."

"(The Congress) MLAs have gone to Mumbai after bringing it to my notice; they are in constant touch with me," the chief minister said.

"I spoke to them at 7:30 am. They have gone for personal reasons, and there is no need to add politics to it," he added.

"If my government is facing instability, is it possible for me to be at ease?" he asked.

Shivakumar on January 13 said the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' was for real, alleging that three Congress MLAs were camping in a Mumbai hotel.

He had said the chief minister was being "lenient" towards the BJP by not exposing it.

"BJP members have gone for their executive meeting and to plan a strategy for Lok Sabha polls to win more seats. What should I do if their meeting is being seen as a threat to this government?" the chief minister asked.

He expressed confidence that no MLA from the ruling coalition would defect to the saffron party.

