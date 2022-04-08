Coca-Cola launches pixel-flavoured virtual drink in metaverse. How you can ‘taste’ it

"What do you think pixels taste like?" Coca-Cola tweeted with a clip. (Image: @CocaCola/Twitter)

The metaverse mania has taken over the most popular drink in the world. Yes, Coca-Cola has made it to metaverse and in a sparkling spectacle is launching Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte – the first flavour of the soft drink giant born in the virtual world.

“Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte will bring the flavour of pixels to life in a limited-edition beverage that transcends the digital and physical worlds,” the company said in a statement. Before its limited retail launch, the drink will be available in the metaverse in the video game “Fortnite”.

The metaverse is a digital space where people can socialise and work and can be accessed with virtual reality goggles. Coca-Cola said it has a longstanding connection to gaming and first entered the metaverse last year with its first-ever NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collectibles.



Earlier this year, Coca-Cola Starlight offered people a taste of outer space. Now, it’s time for a metaverse drink.

“For our second expression from Coca-Cola Creations, we wanted to create an innovative taste inspired by the playfulness of pixels, rooted in the experiences that gaming makes possible, said Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy, The Coca-Cola Company. “Just as pixels power digital connection, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte brings people together to share moments of Real Magic.”

Coca-Cola has joined hands with gaming organisation PWR to help with the creation of Pixel Point, a custom island built in Fortnite Creative. In Fortnite Creative users can build their own worlds, play competitive modes and even taste these virtual drinks, including Coca-Cola’s new offering.

"This new Coca-Cola Creations flavor is an amazing nod to gamers from one of the most iconic brands in existence, and we’re proud that we could help create something special for our shared communities to celebrate its launch,” said Lachlan Power, professional gamer and PWR founder.

Users can also scan a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte package at www.coca-cola.com/creations to access an augmented reality (AR) game, which tells the story of BYTE, an 8-bit pixel left behind when Coca-Cola Byte entered the metaverse.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte has been launched in limited quantities in select countries in Latin America on April 4 in retail outlets. US and China will soon follow with their retail launch.

The interest in metaverse has piqued several big brands’ interests with Heineken offering the chance to “drink” its first virtual beer at a metaverse event.





