Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 10:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | In a major boost to bilateral defence and military ties, India - US ink landmark agreement BECA

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra finds out what is BECA agreement and how will it help India.

Moneycontrol News

On October 27, India and the United States signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement or BECA during the third round of 2+2 Ministerial dialogue. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a time India is engaged in a bitter border standoff with China.

So, what is the BECA agreement and how will it help India? Let's find out in this edition of Big Story with Sakshi Batra.
