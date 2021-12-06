MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg, in Zoom call shocker, lays off 900 employees in US, India. Watch

Vishal Garg said 15 per cent of employees of the New York-headquartered Better.com have lost their jobs as part of the lay-offs.

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 12:22 PM IST
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg laid off 15 per cent of employees over a Zoom call. (Image credit: Screengrab from YouTube video by Power of Banana)

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg laid off 15 per cent of employees over a Zoom call. (Image credit: Screengrab from YouTube video by Power of Banana)

Vishal Garg, the CEO of US-based digital-first homeownership company, reportedly laid off 900 of his employees in the US and in India on a Zoom call last week, giving them what could be the biggest shocker just ahead of the holiday season. A video of the Zoom call is being widely shared on the internet, with people slamming the founder-CEO for his actions.

"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Garg told the staff during the Zoom video call on Wednesday, reported CNN Business. "Your employment here is terminated effective immediately."

15 per cent of employees of the New York-headquartered company have lost their jobs as part of the cost-cutting exercise. This is the second round of lay-offs Garg has undertaken, he said.

Garg, who founded Better.com in 2016, said all US-based employees laid off will get four weeks of severance, one month of full benefits and two months of cover-up for which we will pay the premium. He said they will get an e-mail from the HR detailing the benefits.

“I come to you with not great news. The market has changed and we have to move with it in order to survive, so that hopefully, we can thrive and hopefully, deliver on our mission,” he said as he began the grim announcement.

Close

Related stories

“This isn’t news you are going to want to hear. But ultimately, it was my decision and I wanted you to hear it from me. It’s been a really, really challenging decision to make. This is the second time in my career I’m doing this and I do not, do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried. This time I hope to be stronger,” Garg said.

“But we are laying off about 15 per cent of the company… If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”

Vishal Garg is also the founding partner of One Zero Capital, an investment holding company. At 21, the New York University graduate dropped out of the investment banking analyst program at Morgan Stanley and started private student lender MyRichUncle. It went public in 2005 and was subsequently acquired by Merrill Lynch, which was then acquired by Bank of America.

Better.com has raised over $400 million in equity capital since inception. The company was ranked Number. 1 on LinkedIn’s Top Startups List for 2021 and 2020 as well as on Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces in New York.

The start-up has funded over $45 billion in home loans and provided over $25B in cumulative coverage.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Better.com #lay offs #Vishal Garg #Zoom
first published: Dec 6, 2021 12:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.