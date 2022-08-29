Bananas and yogurt: Isha Ambani shares step-by-step guide to order from JioMart on WhatsApp at RIL AGM

Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail.

Isha Ambani, the director of Reliance Retail, today described a step-by-step process to shop on JioMart, completely on WhatsApp.

Ambani, while speaking at Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) annual general meeting, explained the method.

“To start your shopping experience, you can simply say 'Hi' to the JioMart smart bot in WhatsApp, and JioMart will send you a link to get started. I already have the link. Let me click on that,” as she demonstrated it on the app.

“Immediately, we are transported from the usual chat interface of WhatsApp to a more engaging and visually rich shopping experience. From here, you can browse the entire JioMart catalogue which is neatly organised in categories and subcategories. Let me go into the “groceries” section,” she said.

“You can see all the subcategories here. And I can directly switch between different categories from the screen itself without having to go back. I want to buy something now. Let me add a dozen bananas to my shopping cart. An easier way to find the products that you want, is to use the search option. Let me search for something,” Ambani continued.

“Aha! Exactly what I wanted – Natural Yoghurt. Let me add this also to the cart. Now let's look at my cart. You can see the dozen bananas and the yoghurt. And you can see that I have saved 100 rupees by shopping with JioMart. Thank you, JioMart! Let me now confirm my order,” she said as she confirmed the order on the app.

“Since I am a repeat customer, JioMart already knows my usual delivery address. And I can simply confirm. And now let me choose my payment method. I want to use WhatsApp Pay. But you also can use “Cash on Delivery” and other methods. Before I pay, I can, once again, verify my order. Since WhatsApp Pay is based on UPI, let me now enter my UPI security PIN,” the businesswoman said while paying online through WhatsApp.

“That's it. My order is now placed. I have also got my confirmation message, and as you can see, I was able to complete my entire shopping journey within WhatsApp itself, and that too in just a few minutes. Of course, I will get updates on the order status until delivery. It was as simple as that,” Ambani concluded.

