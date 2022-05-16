English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    As Delhi temperature reaches brutal 49 degrees, Twitter users long for Bengaluru weather

    North India is reeling under an unprecedented heat wave, with many other cities nearing a blistering 50 degrees Celsius.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 16, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
    Indians are struggling with a harsher-than-ever summer.

    Indians are struggling with a harsher-than-ever summer.


    The temperature in parts of Delhi touched a brutal 49 degrees Celsius on May 15, leaving residents worried about what June would have in store.

    North India is reeling under an unprecedented heat wave, with many other cities nearing a blistering 50 degrees Celsius.

    Social media feeds are full of exasperated posts from Delhi residents.

    "Finally no more LPG required for cooking as Delhi temperature reaches 49°c," tweeted a user named Akib Parray. 











    "Craving for Bangalore weather in Delhi," said another user . 


    A Twitter user named Archit Shirpurkar said he was shocked to see a weather board in Delhi showing that last week, 43 degrees Celsius was the lowest temperature.


    "Delhi is toasty and not in a good way," said a user named Ipshita Nandi Banerjee.











    Close

    Related stories

    Some others pointed out how people sharing pictures from pleasant from pleasant Bengaluru were rubbing salt in their wounds. 

    Others contemplated a move. "I'm planning to move to Bangalore, can't resist the heat of Delhi anymore," said a Twitter account named Janmajit Sarkar. "Have been living here for almost 17 years now but not anymore." 

    A user named Shreya Arora tweeted: "Drove scooty at 1 pm in Delhi Heat. Feeling like ghost rider." 

    Others asked questions about the long-term scenario. 

    We are breaching 49 degrees in Delhi. Generic heat wave or long term issue ? What could be done about this ?" Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted. 



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bengaluru #Delhi #heat wave
    first published: May 16, 2022 09:10 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.