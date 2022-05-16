As Delhi temperature reaches brutal 49 degrees, Twitter users long for Bengaluru weather

May 16, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Indians are struggling with a harsher-than-ever summer.

The temperature in parts of Delhi touched a brutal 49 degrees Celsius on May 15, leaving residents worried about what June would have in store.

North India is reeling under an unprecedented heat wave, with many other cities nearing a blistering 50 degrees Celsius.

Social media feeds are full of exasperated posts from Delhi residents.

Finally no more LPG required for cooking as delhi temperature reaches 49 #DelhiWeather

— Akib_parray (@aqibparray5) May 15, 2022





















"Craving for Bangalore w eather in Delhi," said another user .



A Twitter user named Archit Shirpurkar said he was shocked to see a weather board in Delhi showing that last week, 43 degrees Celsius was the lowest temperature.



"Delhi is toasty and not in a good way," said a user named Ipshita Nandi Banerjee.























Great weather and #airquality! Delhi is toasty and not in a good way #heatstre ss is real pic.twitter.com/l8G89rXDV9 — Ipshita Nandi Banerjee(@ipshitanandi) May 15, 2022



Some others pointed out how people sharing pictures from pleasant from pleasant Bengaluru were rubbing salt in their wounds.



Me watching all you Bangalore folks post about hill station weather while we die in Delhi's heatwave pic.twitter.com/NpwEO6cf19 — Shruti Sonal (@shrutisonal26) May 14, 2022



Others contemplated a move. "I'm planning to move to Bangalore, can't resist the heat of Delhi anymore," said a Twitter account named Janmajit Sarkar. "Have been living here for almost 17 years now but not anymore."

A user named Shreya Arora tweeted: "Drove scooty at 1 pm in Delhi Heat. Feeling like ghost rider."

Others asked questions about the long-term scenario.

We are breaching 49 degrees in Delhi. Generic heat wave or long term issue ? What could be done about this ?" Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted.



We are breaching 49 degrees in Delhi.

We are breaching 49 degrees in Delhi.

Generic heat wave or long term issue ? What could be done about this ? https://t.co/VVPoCNNI85 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 15, 2022





