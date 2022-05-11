Apple has discontinued the iPod after 2 decades. Twitter is filled with nostalgia

The Apple iPod was launched in 2001.

It’s the end of an era today as Apple decided to discontinue the iPod after two decades of revolutionizing music.

The launch of the iPod 20 years ago was just the beginning of Apple’s meteoric rise to becoming the tech giant it is today.

But with online music streaming platforms and smart phones with ample storage space, the iPod slowly became eclipsed.

Apple, in its blog, announced that the iPod Touch, the only version of the player still in circulation, will be available till stocks last.



Today, Apple discontinued the last iPod. pic.twitter.com/T2vwJ4LvCc

— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) May 10, 2022



Well, it’s official. After over 20 years (7,504 days to be exact), Apple just discontinued the last iPod. What a run pic.twitter.com/lzkBx6Uwnf

— Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) May 10, 2022



I've had my ipod classic since 2006. Last year it finally stopped working so I replaced the very scratched up face, the battery and replaced the HDD with an SD card adapter. Now a full charge lasts a month with daily use and it holds almost 500GB of music. I love this thing pic.twitter.com/pl9f1HPnz1

— Jeff Kelley (@iamjeffkelley) May 10, 2022



Apple has discontinued the iPod touch, ending the 20 year run of the iconic iPod brand.

What’s your favorite memory associated with the iPod? pic.twitter.com/N1D9d3VSIG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 10, 2022



RIP iPod 2001-2022

The iPod has been officially discontinued as of today The music... the games... the memories all gone pic.twitter.com/0eLClT2clz — TmarTn (@TmarTn) May 10, 2022

Twitter bid an emotional goodbye to the iPod with nostalgic posts.

“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said in a statement.

