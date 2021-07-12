MARKET NEWS

All COVID protocols will be followed during Monsoon Session; 323 MPs fully vaccinated: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Om Birla said those who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus will be requested to undergo an RT-PCR test before entering the parliament premises during the session.

PTI
July 12, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST
Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Monday said all Covid-related protocols will be followed during the Monsoon Session of parliament scheduled to begin from July 19.

Addressing a press conference in the parliament complex, Birla said 323 MPs have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while 23 have not been able to take their first jab due to some medical reasons.

Birla said both the Houses will sit simultaneously and proceedings will start from 11 am.

The Monsoon Session of parliament will begin from July 19 and conclude on August 13.

Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed while the winter session last year had to be cancelled.

The Monsoon Session, which usually starts in July, had begun in September last year owing to the pandemic situation.
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #Monsoon Session of Parliament #Om Birla
first published: Jul 12, 2021 02:41 pm

