    June 20, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

    Agnipath protests LIVE updates: Massive traffic jam on Delhi borders as police begins vehicles checking

    Agnipath Scheme Protests LIVE: Ruling out any rollback of the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme in view of widespread protests, the Army, Navy, and the Air Force on Sunday came out with a broad schedule of enrolment of soldiers under the new policy

    'Agnipath' Bharat Bandh protests LIVE updates: A nationwide call for Bharat Bandh on June 20 has been announced against the Centre's newly introduced 'Agnipath' scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces. States are taking precautionary measures and asking people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order.

    The service chiefs ruled out the rolling back of the scheme and revealed the recruitment timelines on June 19.

    As many as 483 train services were cancelled
    on Sunday due to protests. Over 35 WhatsApp groups that were allegedly spreading fake news about the Agnipath military recruitment scheme were banned by the government.
      Massive protests have erupted in many states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with youths taking to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the scheme.
    • June 20, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST

      Heavy traffic at Noida-Delhi Link Road

      Heavy traffic was observed at Noida-Delhi Link Road at Chilla border due to security checks by the Uttar Pradesh police.

    • June 20, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

      If you don't like 'Agnipath' scheme don't join armed forces, no compulsion: V K Singh slams protesters

      Union minister and former Army chief General V K Singh (retd) on Sunday slammed the protesters saying if they don't like the new policy for recruitment into the armed forces they shouldn't opt for it. 

      Singh said the Indian Army doesn't conscript soldiers and that aspirants can join of their own volition. "Joining the Army is voluntary and not a compulsion. If any aspirant wants to join, he can join as per his will, we don't conscript soldiers. But if you don't like this recruitment scheme ('Agnipath') then don't come to (join). Who is asking you to come? You are burning buses and trains. Who told you that you will be recruited into the armed forces. You will be selected only if you fulfil the eligibility criteria," he said. 

    • June 20, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

      Trains cancelled amid Bharat Bandh call 

    • June 20, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

      Jharkhand schools shut today

      Schools in Jharkhand remained shut today in view of the bandh called over the Agnipath recruitment scheme. The ongoing examinations of classes 9 and 11 have also been postponed

    • June 20, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

      Delhi Police begins checking vehicles

      Massive traffic snarl on the Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway as Delhi Police begins checking vehicles in wake of Bharat Bandh against Agnipath Scheme

    • June 20, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

    • June 20, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

      AAP calls 'Agnipath' scheme a big fraud

      Amid raging protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, the AAP on Sunday dubbed it "a big fraud" with the country's youth and demanded its rollback, alleging that the Narendra Modi government is making misleading claims about the benefits of the new military recruitment plan.

    • June 20, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

      CrPC 144 already imposed, don't violate law: Noida cops warn ahead of proposed Bharat Bandh

      Amid a call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday over the Agnipath scheme, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday reiterated that CrPC section 144 is imposed in the district and asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order. The police's appeal came even as a group of ex-servicemen submitted a memorandum with authorities demanding strict against anti-social elements involved in the violence during protests against Centre's new scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and Air Force.

    • June 20, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

      Uddhav Thackeray launches scathing attack 

      Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Sunday launched a scathing attack on the central government over the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the defence forces on a four-year contractual basis, calling it a mirage.

    • June 20, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

      Varun Gandhi criticises Kailash Vijayvargiya

      BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said Sunday that if he had to hire a guard for his party office in Indore, he would prefer to hire an Agniveer. After the comment was met with swift criticism, including from his party MP Varun Gandhi, he sought to clarify the statement and shifted the blame to the "toolkit gang".

    • June 20, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

      Anand Mahindra says his company will recruit Agniveers

      Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday expressed dismay over the violence against the Centre's Agnipath scheme while asserting that the farm equipment to aerospace conglomerate welcomes the opportunity to recruit trained, capable and young people under the programme.
       

    • June 20, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

      Traffic in central Delhi to be affected due to Congress protest

      Traffic in parts of central Delhi will be affected on Monday due to the Congress' protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme and "vendetta politics" against Rahul Gandhi, according to traffic police. Gandhi is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case and will appear before the agency for the fourth time on June 20.

