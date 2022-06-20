Agnipath protests LIVE updates: Massive traffic jam on Delhi borders as police begins vehicles checking

June 20, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

'Agnipath' Bharat Bandh protests LIVE updates: A nationwide call for Bharat Bandh on June 20 has been announced against the Centre's newly introduced 'Agnipath' scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces. States are taking precautionary measures and asking people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order.

The service chiefs ruled out the rolling back of the scheme and revealed the recruitment timelines on June 19.

on Sunday due to protests. Over 35 WhatsApp groups that were allegedly spreading fake news about the Agnipath military recruitment scheme were banned by the government.

As many as 483 train services were cancelled