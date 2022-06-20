Agnipath protests LIVE updates: Massive traffic jam on Delhi borders as police begins vehicles checking

Heavy traffic at Noida-Delhi Link Road
Heavy traffic was observed at Noida-Delhi Link Road at Chilla border due to security checks by the Uttar Pradesh police.
Heavy traffic at Noida-Delhi Link Road at Chilla border due to security checks by UP Police in wake of Bharat Bandh against #AgnipathScheme
ADCP Noida, Ranvijay Singh says, "We're ensuring that no protester can pass through here, we're coordinating with Delhi Police."