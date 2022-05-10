English
    9 pilots, 32 cabin-crew members failed pre-flight alcohol tests between January 1-April 30: DGCA

    The DGCA had stated last month that airlines must ensure that 50 per cent of their cockpit and cabin-crew members are subjected to pre-flight alcohol tests on a daily basis.

    PTI
    May 10, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST
    Nine pilots and 32 cabin-crew members failed their pre-flight alcohol tests between January 1 and April 30, India’s aviation regulator DGCA said on Tuesday.

    "Of them, two pilots and two cabin-crew members have been suspended for a period of three years for being positive for the second time,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

    The remaining seven pilots and 30 cabin-crew members were suspended for three months as they tested BA (breathalyser) positive for the first time, it added.

    Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, all crew members were required to undergo pre-flight alcohol tests.

    When the pandemic struck, the tests were suspended for a couple of months.

    Subsequently, the tests were resumed but for only a small percentage of crew members.



