App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

3 terror camps across LoC destroyed, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed: Army chief General Bipin Rawat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed about the retaliatory action, the Army chief said

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Six to ten Pakistan Army personnel were killed and three terror camps destroyed in a retaliatory action by the Indian Army opposite the Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, he said another terror camp was severely damaged in the action by the Indian forces and the retaliation had caused substantial harm to the terrorist infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed about the retaliatory action, the Army chief said.

Close

"Ever since the abrogation of special provisions (for Jammu and Kashmir), we are getting repeated inputs about infiltration by terrorists from across the border," he added.

related news

"So far, as per the information available with us, 6-10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed and nearly as many terrorists," General Rawat said, adding that more information on terrorist casualty was being obtained.

"Three terror camps have been destroyed and on the fourth one also, we have caused severe damage," he said.

If Pakistan continued with such activities, the Indian Army would not hesitate to retaliate, the Army chief asserted.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 20, 2019 07:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.