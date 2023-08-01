'Creativity with conscience': WWF Germany uses Twitter bird logo to depict importance of wildlife conservation

WWF Germany used the evolution of the blue bird logo over the years, from 2006 to 2023. (Image: @Astrid_Ferns_07/Twitter)

Elon Musk and Twitter have been all over the news since last week. In a major change since taking over the microblogging site, Musk replaced the iconic blue bird logo with an “X”. People have not stopped talking about the major change and there have been several opinions, memes and jokes doing the rounds of the internet.

Amid that, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) capitalised on the change and talked about wildlife conservation using the rebranding. So, WWF Germany used the evolution of the blue bird logo over the years, from 2006 to 2023. The powerful graphic depicted the extinction of certain species of animals, if we fail protect them.

WWF joined hands with an advertising agency, McCann Germany, to create the graphic. The latter shared it on LinkedIn and the post has gone viral.

"The whole world mourns the loss of the Twitter bird. Around 1 million real animal species are threatened with extinction. Today we are in the midst of the greatest extinction of species since the end of the dinosaur era. A quarter of mammal species, one in eight bird species, more than 30 percent of sharks and rays, and 40 percent of amphibian species are threatened. Help us save the animals. An initiative of WWF Germany & us!"

The text on the graphic read, “Protect our wildlife before it is too late”.

The initiative by WWF Germany went quite viral online and netizens were quick to appreciate the creativity.

“WWF Germany cleverly delivered the message, ‘Protect our wildlife, before it's too late’” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Saw this ad for WWF Germany today on Twitter. It blew me away with its creativity. Genius marketing.”

“Someone in WWF Germany understood the assignment,” a third user remarked.

A fourth user wrote, “Marketing in 2023 isn't just about grabbing attention, it's about changing the behaviors community by community Kudos, WWF Germany This is creativity with a conscience.”