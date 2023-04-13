New Covid variant ‘Arcturus’ behind surge in cases in India

Health workers take part in a mock drill to check preparations for the Covid-19 coronavirus facilities at a hospital in Prayagraj on April 11

The spike in Covid cases in India is being driven by the new Arcturus variant. Formally called XBB 1.16, Arcturus is a sub variant of Omicron that has led to concerns about a fresh wave of Covid infections.

India registered a single-day rise of 7,830 coronavirus cases, the highest in 223 days, on April 12, according to the Union Health Ministry data. But health officials are asking people not to panic, noting that more than 10 lakh hospital beds are currently available across the country.

Officials sources said even though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low. Covid in India is moving towards the endemic stage, so the cases may keep rising for the next 10-12 days after which they will subside, sources said on Wednesday.

Also read: XBB 1.16 Omicron Variant: Symptoms, who are at risk and need for boosters

Meanwhile, mock drills were conducted this week by the health ministry to check for Covid preparedness, while masks have been made mandatory in certain places for the first time in over a year.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

-Mutation of concern -

Arcturus or Omicron 1.16 is being monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO) which says it had some mutation of concern.

“It’s been in circulation for a few months. We haven’t seen a change in severity in individuals or in populations, but that’s why we have these systems in place,” said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 technical lead, during a press conference on March 29.

“It has one additional mutation in the spike protein which in lab studies shows increased infectivity as well as potential increased pathogenicity,” she said.

The Arcturus Covid variant was first detected in January. It has since been found in USA, Singapore and other countries. But Dr Van Kerkhove noted that most sequences were from India, where it seems to have replaced other variants.

A study from the University of Tokyo also suggests that Arcturus is 1.2 more infectious than the Kraken variant, which was the name given to Omicron XBB 1.5.

(With inputs from PTI)