you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Roadmap for all students in next 2 days: Aditya Thackeray

He assured all university students of Maharashtra that state higher education minister Uday Samant is already in consultation with the Vice-Chancellors of respective universities.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Aaditya Thackeray after meeting Governor at Raj Bhavan. (Image: PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray after meeting Governor at Raj Bhavan. (Image: PTI)

Maharashtra Environment Minister and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray took to social media on May 7 to allay the concerns of university students of Maharashtra.

After receiving multiple tweets and texts concerning the current academic year and examinations, which are on hold due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic in India, the young leader decided to announce that the students have nothing to worry about.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close
He wrote from his official Twitter handle that all students should drop their worries and stay safe and indoors. He assured all university students of Maharashtra that state higher education minister Uday Samant is already in consultation with the vice-chancellors of respective universities. He will reportedly be announcing a road map for all Maharashtra students in the next two days.


Notably, Maharashtra is the state worst-hit by the pandemic outbreak in India. It has recorded nearly 15,000 cases already, including 583 deaths. The situation in the state is grim, with most districts being declared red zones and it is unlikely that lockdown will be completely lifted and classes will resume anytime soon.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on May 7, 2020 07:03 pm

tags #Aaditya Thackeray #Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Gas leak at Vizag factory kills 11, sickens at least 5,000 others

FHRAI initiates training programme on COVID-19 preparedness for hospitality professionals

Video shows bodies of COVID-19 victims kept near patients at Sion Hospital

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

