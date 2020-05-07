Coronavirus pandemic | Roadmap for all students in next 2 days: Aditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Environment Minister and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray took to social media on May 7 to allay the concerns of university students of Maharashtra.

After receiving multiple tweets and texts concerning the current academic year and examinations, which are on hold due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic in India, the young leader decided to announce that the students have nothing to worry about.

To all the university students from Maharashtra worried and tweeting/ texting me on their exams/ academic year, I’d suggest not to worry. Minister @meudaysamant ji has been consulting all VCs and will be declaring a road map for all such students across Maharashtra in max 2 days

— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 7, 2020



The road map will be fair and just to all students studying in universities across Maharashtra. I would suggest to drop your worries on this and stay safe and indoors. We are here for you all!

— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 7, 2020

He wrote from his official Twitter handle that all students should drop their worries and stay safe and indoors. He assured all university students of Maharashtra that state higher education minister Uday Samant is already in consultation with the vice-chancellors of respective universities. He will reportedly be announcing a road map for all Maharashtra students in the next two days.

Notably, Maharashtra is the state worst-hit by the pandemic outbreak in India. It has recorded nearly 15,000 cases already, including 583 deaths. The situation in the state is grim, with most districts being declared red zones and it is unlikely that lockdown will be completely lifted and classes will resume anytime soon.