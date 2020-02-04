Coronavirus might not stop launch of Xiaomi's Mi 10 series

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 10 sometime next week. The Mi 10 marks a major milestone of the company since the launch of the first Xiaomi smartphone (Mi 1) in August 2011.

While previous reports suggested that the Mi 10 will be announced online due to the recent coronavirus outbreak in China, it might not have any effect on the launch of Xiaomi's device, which is expected to launch the 10th iteration of the phone brand.



Xiaomi founder and CEO, Lei Jun, gathered all the company’s top managers at a conference in China to discuss the details of the upcoming Mi 10 launch. A picture of the company’s top brass was spotted by Gizchina on a known tipster’s Twitter handle.

All of the executives in the picture appear to be wearing masks while two top managers joined via video conference call. The Wuhan city of China is the epicentre for the deadly coronavirus, with Al Jazeera reporting the current death toll in China has crossed 400, while over 20,400 people in mainland China have been infected.

The Xiaomi Mi series offers the best-in-class hardware, going toe-to-toe with the best from Samsung, Huawei, Google, OnePlus, etc. The Mi 10 series will challenge Samsung's Galaxy S20 lineup by offering flagship-grade hardware at a more accessible price.