Coming soon, India's first music NFTs. Watch metaverse concert and own 2 songs

The two new songs that will be NFTs will be introduced by singer Karthik at the metaverse concert. (Image credit: www.jupitermeta.io)

Singer Karthik will launch what is being called India’s first music NFTs (non-fungible tokens) on April 14 with a concert in the metaverse, an immersive 3D version of the internet tipped to transform workplaces and online interactions.

NFT marketplace Jupiter Meta will launch the digital works with the metaverse concert that will last for 30 to 40 minutes. People who buy tickets can not only attend the concert as avatars, but also own two music NFTs. The two new songs will be introduced by Karthik at the concert.

Each ticket is priced at Rs. 29,000 and can be bought online using internet banking, debit, credit card or UPI options, and not necessarily through cryptocurrency, Jupiter Meta said.

At the metaverse concert, Karthik will play a few of his all-time hits from Tamil films apart from his own compositions, which will be introduced in concert for the first time ever, the organisers said.

Viewers can make certain gestures such as waving hands, clapping, raising your hands, sending emojis, etc.

An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore, not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

NFTs have taken the digital space by storm, especially in the post-pandemic world, and several key personalities across the globe have jumped the bandwagon.

In India, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Malayalam actor Rima Kallingal and Sunny Leone are among celebrities who have launched their NFTs.





