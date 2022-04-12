Chris Rock opens up about Will Smith's slap during Oscars 2022, jokes 'Got my hearing back'

At his first public appearance since the Oscars 2022 incident, Chris Rock said, "I'm still processing what happened."

Two weeks after being slapped onstage by actor Will Smith during Oscars 2022, comedian Chris Rock recently opened up about the incident, although briefly.

During a stand-up comedy show held in US, Rock said, "I'm okay. I have a whole show and I'm not talking about that until I get paid." But jokingly added, "Life is good. I got my hearing back," according to a report from the Palm Springs Desert Sun.

Rock only briefly addressed the the incident, saying he was “still kind of processing what happened.” “Other than the weird thing, life is pretty good,” the comedian said.

This comes days after things took a turn at Oscars 2022 when Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's closely cropped hair. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia which causes hair loss and had spoken about her struggles with the disease.

Smith also shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f-----g mouth!" to a stunned Rock.

Minutes later, Smith went on to win an Oscar for Best Actor.

Days later, however, Smith apologised to Rock in a statement, explaining that he "reacted emotionally" because the "joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear."

Both she and Smith have spoken out since the incident, but Rock has remained mostly silent.

On April 10, the Academy's Board of Governors blocked Smith from its events for 10 years.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes