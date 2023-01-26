Chinese man makes $885,000 a month by running in high heels. Here's how

Helping him in his endeavour is Wu Nan's shoe size -- US men's 6.5, or about a U.S. woman's 8.5 -- which allows him to slip into the heels smoothly. (Representational image)

A Chinese businessman has been earning about $885,000 a month by filming himself running and jumping in high heels, then sharing the videos on social media.

Wu Nan, 41, manufactures his own brand of high heels and models in them. Many of his videos have been viral. His videos gained him 1.2 million followers on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, Bestlife reported.

Wu posts his videos under the username "Uncle Wu Who Wears High Heels," and films himself running and jumping in the shoes to show off their quality and comfort, South China Morning Post reported. In the videos, Wu can be seen running on the treadmill and doing various exercises wearing heels sometimes, as high as seven centimetres, to demonstrate their quality.

The 41-year-old also instructs women how to measure their feet correctly to find the right fit in high heels. He is always seen in cropped and flared jeans when modeling, because “these are the best trousers for high-heel shoes”, Wu told China Economy Net.

The viral videos have enabled WU to rake in about 6 million yuan (about $885,000) a month, Chinese media outlet Star Video reported. This is the businessman's fourth startup. After the first three initiatives failed, Wu thought of trying his luck with high heels after a video of him falling in stilettoes went viral.