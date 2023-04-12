China reports first bird flu death, three cases notified to WHO

The WHO has said it was unclear about the source of this infection and how this virus was related to other avian influenza A(H3N8) viruses circulating in animals.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on April 11 said that the National Health Commission of China notified about the first death of a confirmed case of human infection with an avian influenza A(H3N8) virus.

A 56-year-old female from Guangdong province in China was hospitalised for severe pneumonia on March 3 and subsequently died on 16 March 2023.

"Epidemiological investigation and close contact tracing have been carried out. There have been no other cases found among close contacts of the infected individual," the WHO said.

Avian influenza refers to the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species.

Avian flu viruses do not normally infect humans. However, sporadic human infections with avian flu viruses have occurred.

According to the WHO, three cases of human infection with the avian influenza A(H3N8) virus; all cases reported from China, have been notified.

"This is the third reported human infection with A(H3N8) from China. Two previous cases were reported in April and May 2022. One of the previous cases developed a critical illness, while the other had a mild illness," the WHO said.

According to WHO, both cases likely acquired infection from direct or indirect exposure to infected poultry.

The WHO has said that it was still unclear what the exact source of this infection is and how this virus is related to other avian influenza A(H3N8) viruses that are circulating in animals.

"To better understand the current risk to public health, more information is needed from both human and animal investigation," it said.

Taking the available information into account, the WHO predicted that the bird flu virus cannot spread easily from person to person adding that its "risk of it spreading among humans at the national, regional, and international levels is considered to be low."

The global body, however, stressed the importance of global surveillance due to the constantly evolving nature of influenza viruses.

The WHO advised countries to increase public awareness of the importance of avoiding contact with high-risk environments such as live animal markets or farms that may be contaminated by poultry or bird feces.