you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 10:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chandrayaan 2 scientist, family not part of final NRC

The twist here is that unlike most cases, the Chandrayaan 2 and Mangalyaan scientist had opted out of applying to have his name published in the NRC list for Assam.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

Assam’s final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list was published on August 31 and more than 19 lakh people did not make the cut. Of the 3.3 crore applicants, an estimated 3.1 crore featured in the final NRC.

While those who were excluded may mostly include illegal immigrants residing in the state, it spelt disaster for several Indians, who were declared non-residents following technical glitches.

Among the many residents and natives of Assam, who were left out of the final list, was noted scientist Jitendra Nath Goswami, who was an advisor on India’s second moon mission – Chandrayaan 2. Not just him, a Northeast Now report stated that none of his family members was a part of the final NRC either.

Close

The twist here is that unlike most cases, the Chandrayaan 2 and Mangalyaan scientist had opted out of applying to have his name published in the NRC list for Assam. He is now a registered voter from Ahmedabad and does not wish to return to Assam. Speaking on the same, Goswami said he will contact his brother Hitendra Nath Goswami, who is the Speaker in the Assam Legislative Assembly, to decide the future course of action.

“I’ll speak to my brother on this and seek his advice on what to do next. We live in Ahmedabad and have voting rights in Ahmedabad. Since I have no plans to go back to Assam, I don’t think it will matter much,” he said.

Agreeing to Goswami’s claim, his brother confirmed that he indeed did not apply for the Assam NRC, simply because he and his entire family have voting rights in Gujarat.

MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami said: “He is now a permanent resident of Gujarat, where he and his family have voting rights. They have been staying in Ahmedabad for the past 20 years, although he jointly owns land in Jorhat, Assam.”

 

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 10:07 pm

tags #Assam NRC #Chandrayaan-II #final NRC list #National Register of Citizens (NRC)

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.