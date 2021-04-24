Govt exempts basic customs duty, health cess on import of oxygen, oxygen-related equipment for 3 months

The Government of India decided on April 24 to grant full exemption from basic customs duty and health cess on the import of the following items related to oxygen and oxygen-related equipment for a period of three months with immediate effect.

Here's a list of oxygen, oxygen-related equipment that have been exempted from customs duty, health cess:

Medical grade oxygen

Oxygen concentrators along with flow meter, regulator, connectors, and tubing

Vacuum Pressure Swing Absorption (VPSA) and Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants, Cryogenic Oxygen Air Separation Units (ASUs) producing liquid/ gaseous oxygen

Oxygen canister

Oxygen Filling Systems

Oxygen Storage tanks, oxygen cylinders including cryogenic cylinders and tanks

Oxygen generators

ISO containers for shipping oxygen

Cryogenic road transport tanks for oxygen

Parts of the above-listed items will be used in manufacturing equipment for the production, transportation, distribution, and storage of oxygen.

Other devices from which oxygen can be generated:

Ventilators (capable of functioning as high-flow devices) with nasal canula; compressors including all accessories and tubing; humidifiers and viral filters

High flow nasal canula device with all attachments

Helmets for use with non-invasive ventilation

Non-invasive ventilation oronasal masks for ICU ventilators

Non-invasive ventilation nasal masks for ICU ventilators