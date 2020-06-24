CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was supposed to announce its final decision on scrapping the remaining CBSE Class 12 board examinations on June 24. However, anxious students will have to wait for another day to hear the final verdict as the Supreme Court has adjourned hearing on the case to June 25.

Once the CBSE stance on remaining exams is clear, it may also shape the decision that the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) takes on its remaining board exams.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by the parents of CBSE Class 12 students who sought the cancellation of the remaining board exams instead of conducting them in July, in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The top court had directed the CBSE to file a reply on this and had posted the matter for hearing on June 23. However, on June 23, the education board had informed the SC bench that the discussion is at an advanced stage now and they would require another day’s time to arrive at something conclusive.

According to an NDTV report, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the CBSE, has said: “The decision-making process is at an advance stage and would be finalised by Thursday.” The matter will now be heard on June 25.

In April, the CBSE had notified that remaining examinations will be conducted for only 29 papers and the rest would be scrapped. The schedule for the same was announced in May. However, upon realising that the COVID-19 cases in India may continue to rise through July also, the voices against conducting the exams began growing louder.

Meanwhile, CISCE, which had also announced that the pending exams would be conducted in July, has given students the option to opt out of writing the remaining papers.